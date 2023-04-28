Create New Account
Holy Mass of Stigmatist Fr Lucasz at the Mother of God, Mount Podbrdo, Apparition Hill in Medjugorje
20 views
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Apr 28, 2023


Viral night Mass celebrated by Polish stigmatist Fr Lucasz. The Holy Mass was celebrated on Apparition Hill in Medjugorje. The video has gained over on hundred thousand views since released on Facebook on the Tuesday the 25th of April.

The message was given to Fr Lucasz by Our Lord on Good Friday, 2022:

I saw Jesus, scourged and in wounds. Jesus’s face was bruised and covered in blood. Next, the suffering Jesus said. My son, I am suffering the most when the consecrated souls do not properly treat My Body and Blood. Whenever the anointed hands disregard Me I am whipped and crucified again. That is why I want to take shelter in Your hands when You celebrate the Mass because those hands always treat me with respect. If other consecrated souls treated me like you do My body would not be wounded and crucified. Please, be a witness for those who do not celebrate the Mass with dignity and who do not believe I am present during the Mass. I am blessing everyone you are praying for. Jesus


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woV8QJiOm4U

Keywords
jesuschristiancatholicmassholypraypolishmedjugorjestigmatistapparition hillmother and refugefr lucasznight massmount podbrdo

