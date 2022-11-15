Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Peter McCullough: Propaganda Uncovered.
409 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 13 days ago |

Dr Peter McCullough Tells the story of Ernesto Ramirez and the attempts to cover up deaths....many due to fatal myocarditis and clots.


Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray 

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body at a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Buy Now https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.


Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣


I can also be found on


Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok


Disclaimer: I am not a doctor & I do not have medical training 

Keywords
vaccine injurypropagandavaccine injuriescover upblood clotsvaccinatedclotsfatalcovid 19covidcovid vaccinecovid 19 vaccinecovid vaccinationcovid vaccine injurycovid vaccine injuriesmyocarditispeter mcculloughdr peter mcculloughdr mcculloughernesto ramirezvaccine induced injurystrange clotsfatal myocarditiscover up of deaths death countdeath count cover up

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket