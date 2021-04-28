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Glenn Greenwald on why people are afraid to speak out against US-Russia standoff
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101 views • April 28, 2021
Substack journalists asks why we would want to start a conflict over Ukraine on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker
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