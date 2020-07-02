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This Was The Heartbreaking Last Letter That Nikola Tesla Sent To His Mother
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260 views • July 02, 2020
Today, we take a look at the heartbreaking last letter that Nikola Tesla sent to his mother.
Today, we take a look at the heartbreaking last letter that Nikola Tesla sent to his mother.
Nikola Tesla was easily one of the greatest minds that lived, and it's said that had people been more open to his theories and ideas, our world would look like a completely different place.
At the time his unique mind wasn't appreciated, it's only been in the years following his death that people respected what he was trying to achieve. Nikola Tesla wasn't one to shy away from electricity and being able to harness it.
Today, we take a look at the heartbreaking last letter that Nikola Tesla sent to his mother.
Nikola Tesla was easily one of the greatest minds that lived, and it's said that had people been more open to his theories and ideas, our world would look like a completely different place.
At the time his unique mind wasn't appreciated, it's only been in the years following his death that people respected what he was trying to achieve. Nikola Tesla wasn't one to shy away from electricity and being able to harness it.
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