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Bodycam Footage Shows Police Saved Black Woman From Being Stabbed
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40 views • April 21, 2021
Within hours of the Chauvin verdict, another police involved shooting of a 15 black teen occurred, but this time around the need to protect took precedence oevr what the mob is trying to tell you.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080613e21fb733a476997e0
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080613e21fb733a476997e0
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