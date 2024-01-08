Nullify the Fed: Big Steps in 2024?

The federal reserve is not going to end itself. And Congress will never cut off its money printer. It’s going to take big steps by the states - and human action by the people themselves - to put the central bank where it belongs, in the dustbin of history.
Path to Liberty: January 8, 2024
