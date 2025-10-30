Riccardo Bosi: Securing The Southern Hemisphere

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declass Incoming — The Truth Can’t Be Stopped
* Venezuela is bigger than it looks.
* DJT isn’t starting a war on drugs; he is ending it by other means.
* This is a war for the world.
* Think in terms of (a) Antarctica and (b) who is the adversary.
The full webcast is linked below.
JMC Broadcasting | AustraliaOne Party: Global Defense War (30 October 2025)
https://www.brighteon.com/63e00a6f-5965-4777-8a14-94ba2a02c9a6