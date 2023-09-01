👀 MLB is Testing an AI-Powered Facial Recognition System for Fans to Enter the Ballpark





"Use of similar facial recognition technology has been under scrutiny over concerns of privacy. Madison Square Garden's parent company [was] sued for its use of the tech to ban entire law firms out of its venues. MLB officials say their machines won't be used the same way."





