Published 17 hours ago

👀 MLB is Testing an AI-Powered Facial Recognition System for Fans to Enter the Ballpark


"Use of similar facial recognition technology has been under scrutiny over concerns of privacy. Madison Square Garden's parent company [was] sued for its use of the tech to ban entire law firms out of its venues. MLB officials say their machines won't be used the same way."


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1697591143830097938


@ChiefNerd

Keywords
aifacial recognitionmlbend of privacyartificial intel

