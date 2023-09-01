👀 MLB is Testing an AI-Powered Facial Recognition System for Fans to Enter the Ballpark
"Use of similar facial recognition technology has been under scrutiny over concerns of privacy. Madison Square Garden's parent company [was] sued for its use of the tech to ban entire law firms out of its venues. MLB officials say their machines won't be used the same way."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1697591143830097938
@ChiefNerd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.