Without LOVE, AGAPE LOVE, for our neighbor, we are NOTHING. By FAITH, we RECEIVE this LOVE.
Faithful Lamb
Published Yesterday

"And though I have the GIFT of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all FAITH, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity (AGAPE LOVE), I am NOTHING." 1 Cor. 13:13.

In Job 33, Elihu tells Job to stop complaining about God: 14 "For God speaks once, yea twice, yet man perceives it not."

FAITH comes from hearing and hearing by the WORD of GOD.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

