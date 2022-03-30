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Shinrin-yoku: Forest Bathing & Attention Restoration Theory | Reconnecting to the Earth's Cycles
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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295 views • March 30, 2022
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#stress #forestbathing #grounding

Stress Management is probably one of the most critical aspects of coping with our fast-paced modern life. Even those off-grid have a massive to-do list just to get through their day. What do you use for coping mechanisms?

I have been [unknowingly] using Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing. Modern researchers would call this Attention Restoration Theory - this states that in order to bring ourselves back to sensory and hormonal BASELINE, we need long periods submerged in our rich, natural environment - away from the hustle & bustle.

Let's dive in!

------------- Sources-------------------------------

Shinrin-yoku: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19568835/

Attention Restoration Theory: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27668460/

Schumann Resonance: https://schumann-resonance.earth/
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Keywords
groundingstressforestearthingnegative ionsresonancecortisol
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