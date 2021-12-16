Reminder From God Today

Deuteronomy 7:6

King James Version

6 For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.



Matthew 5:13-15

King James Version

13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.



14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.



15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.