The Final Move: Trump's 60,000-Strong Secret Army & The Quantum Financial System Takeover
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
83 followers
153 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen connects the dots on what she presents as the final stages of a silent war. As high-profile figures like Pelosi, Clinton, and Obama face exposure and "arrests," a much larger operation is revealed: a clandestine army of over 60,000 military operatives, embedded in society and using Hollywood-level disguises, has been executing a plan to dismantle the deep state.


This "movie" is reaching its climax with the simultaneous takedown of the corrupt corporate U.S. government and the silent activation of the Quantum Financial System.


Keywords
obamaclintonpelosikristy allensilent warquantum financial systemcorporate governmentfinal stagesdeep state dismantlinghigh-profile arrestsclandestine armymilitary operativeshollywood disguisesqfs activationsystemic takedown
