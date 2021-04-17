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The Fall of China. There Will Be No Economic Recovery.
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451 views • April 17, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3021/the-fall-of-china-there-will-be-no-economic-recovery
China just lost over $3 trillion of stock value, what this means to you, your house, your money, your future and your chances for true economic and political freedom.
After more than doubling in value over the last year despite a slowing economy and weak corporate earnings reports - the stock market in China is in a freefall. While the eyes of the world are on Greece and the European Union – China’s economy is imploding.
Since June 12th, 2015, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index has fallen 31.2% - wiping out over $3.2 trillion USD of the markets total value - and there seems to be no immediate end to the market plunge in sight. There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
https://fortune.com/2015/07/07/china-market-greece-debt/
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/interest-rate
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/money-supply-m2
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/government-spending
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/as-china-stocks-sink-some-accuse-morgan-stanley-other-foreign-forces-2015-07-03
http://www.csrc.gov.cn/pub/zjhpublic/G00306201/201507/t20150708_280700.htm
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/09/china-bans-major-shareholders-from-selling-their-stakes-for-next-six-months
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-06-25/with-21-trillion-china-s-savers-are-set-to-change-the-world
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-07-08/historic-nyse-halt-post-mortem-shock-and-awe-when-it-all-went-down
http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/25/politics/james-clapper-china-opm-hacking/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/chinese-hack-of-government-network-compromises-security-clearance-files/2015/06/12/9f91f146-1135-11e5-9726-49d6fa26a8c6_story.html
http://blogs.wsj.com/chinarealtime/2014/07/09/chinese-bought-22-billion-worth-of-u-s-homes-in-the-last-year/
http://time.com/money/3949315/china-stock-market-crash-affects-you/
China just lost over $3 trillion of stock value, what this means to you, your house, your money, your future and your chances for true economic and political freedom.
After more than doubling in value over the last year despite a slowing economy and weak corporate earnings reports - the stock market in China is in a freefall. While the eyes of the world are on Greece and the European Union – China’s economy is imploding.
Since June 12th, 2015, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index has fallen 31.2% - wiping out over $3.2 trillion USD of the markets total value - and there seems to be no immediate end to the market plunge in sight. There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
https://fortune.com/2015/07/07/china-market-greece-debt/
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/interest-rate
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/money-supply-m2
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/government-spending
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/as-china-stocks-sink-some-accuse-morgan-stanley-other-foreign-forces-2015-07-03
http://www.csrc.gov.cn/pub/zjhpublic/G00306201/201507/t20150708_280700.htm
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/09/china-bans-major-shareholders-from-selling-their-stakes-for-next-six-months
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-06-25/with-21-trillion-china-s-savers-are-set-to-change-the-world
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-07-08/historic-nyse-halt-post-mortem-shock-and-awe-when-it-all-went-down
http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/25/politics/james-clapper-china-opm-hacking/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/chinese-hack-of-government-network-compromises-security-clearance-files/2015/06/12/9f91f146-1135-11e5-9726-49d6fa26a8c6_story.html
http://blogs.wsj.com/chinarealtime/2014/07/09/chinese-bought-22-billion-worth-of-u-s-homes-in-the-last-year/
http://time.com/money/3949315/china-stock-market-crash-affects-you/
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