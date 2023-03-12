Create New Account
The Land of the Lost Story [1999 - Anna Zetchus Smith]
Published Yesterday

https://vimeo.com/96609867 https://youtu.be/5o9FH0Vrx4o

https://annazetchussmith.com


From Anna Zetchus Smith, the director of Rebel Evolution, comes 'The Land of the Lost Story', a coast-to-coast trip through conspiracy theories to the people who foster them, and a quest for the truth behind them.

Originally shot in 1999 and then lost, it is a story and a message that is perhaps even more relevant today.

Includes an exclusive, never-before-seen interview with William Cooper.

Keywords
aliensufomind controlgovernmentnwoconspiracybill cooper

