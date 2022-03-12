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Knowing Your Adversary Part 1: Who is the Devil?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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67 views • March 12, 2022

Ted Pike recently dropped a bombshell when he publicly disclosed that his wife had committed suicide after a lengthy spiritual battle. This hit home with Pastor John as he has dealt with similar attacks from Satan over the years, and has found out that if you're going to combat the devil, it is essential to know your adversary.

The Devil is not just a myth but a dangerous spiritual being; he may be a defeated foe who has been sentenced to the Lake of Fire, but he can still do a great deal of damage to human beings. To effectively fight an enemy, you must be able locate him, be acquainted with what he does on a daily basis, be familiar with how he thinks and discern his personality traits.

You should not fear the Devil, but you shouldn't underestimate him either; he is like a prowling lion, seeking someone to devour. Now while you may not be able to prevent him from attacking, you can resist and reject the damage he is trying to do through the power Jesus has bestowed on you by His victory on the cross!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1326.pdf

RLJ-1326 -- JANUARY 22, 2012

Knowing Your Adversary Part 1: Who is the Devil?

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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