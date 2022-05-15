MUST HEAR! Zidkenu & John B Wells Ending The Zombie Apocalypse, Bringing The Kingdom Of God ON EARTH

"Now, we haven't talked to the inimitable Sid Canoe in a while. He's a radio guy. So let's talk to Sid he is a musician. Oh, here he goes...."[Zidkenu "Zombie" by the Cranberries] Yeah. It's a zombie apocalypse. I'd like the thank my Heavenly Father for an amazing Armageddon. And I have the craziest story that you probably never heard and probably will never believe although every word of it is true. In fact, they give me a show because I'm almost never wrong. I'm not taking credit I stand on the shoulders of giants. I submit to you that the writings of That Servant, Charles Taze Russell predicted all of this in the 1800s, right down to a tee...And I have been defending his writings and his work, and his character online for over 20 years. "wow." ...and he's the one who predicted that there would be war, revolution and anarchy beginning in 1914. No other pastor preacher minister predicted the war, starting exactly when it did . Now we understand that there was an armistice in 1918 and the war never really stopped, there's really only one war. This is all detailed in I Kings 19:11 and 12, the wind is the war and it stopped only momentarily until World War two. We call it world war phase two and it began in around 1933, with China and Japan all the way through 1945 and again some kind of pause, not really an ending. Remember, Churchill sitting with Roosevelt and Stalin. Well, America had already sold it's soul to the Roman Catholic Church at that time and God was beginning to withdraw His favor from America. Sadly the greatest nation on earth, which is mentioned in the Bible and very, very laudably. America, the greatest nation on earth until it began to become a false part of Babylon. And we know what the Babylon system is. Do We? it's a church state system. It's a church state system and until that is over with, this will continue. Now, the second stage was revolution, we submit that it began in 1949 with the communist revolution. It was the same Bolsheviks that were famous in 1917 and this began to change America from inside out. And we submit that world war phase Three began in 2019 and ended in 2021 with the defeat of the United States in a war with China, who are controlled by the Jesuits that's the Society of Jesus, by the way... But when I check out Dr. Breggin talking to Dr. Vliet they get closer to the who's, who of who's actually doing all this than most people. But a great guest for you might be Johnny Cirucci. Shout out to him, he's a great researcher on the Jesuits and their machinations down through the ages, John B. They've been doing this for centuries ruling the kingdoms but our chronology says the last stage 2022 is the anarchy. We expect that we are in the anarchy now and that it ends soon. It can end as soon as people agree that we all have one blood one race the word race in my Bible only occurs one time and it refers is to a physical contest. No, we are of one blood one race, one heart, one love and I submit that we could do a quantum prayer with a song written with my help, with the student of mine. I've been teaching music for 27, years CF &G, you know, John B, one, four, five, [Oh yeah"] These kids they come to me and they want to do the rock mountain thing. You know, climb rock mountain. The secret here is that I'm also climbing rock mountain right now about. Oh, three quarters of the way up to getting where I need to work in order to tell everybody about all this stuff and when I do, it should unite all hearts. And what we need to understand is this is the time of the judgment of the fallen angels. They are also on trial right now. Running amok doing their worst...Their are three stages of Jesus Christ invisible return to earth. The first stage is the parousia from 1874. All the way to 1914. The second stage is the epiphaneia. The epiphany, the bright shining. It's the revealing of persons principles and things. And the third stage will be the Basileia and that is the kingdom of Jesus Christ on earth. Now there are two phases to the kingdom a heavenly phase and an earthly phase. There are two salvations, a heavenly salvation and an earthly salvation, there is hope for all mankind. All those who have been damaged no matter to what degree mutated, I don't care. There are promises from Jesus Christ himself that the dead will rise. When he raised Lazarus. What did they all say, that he was in heaven? No, in fact, Jesus himself said, no man is gone to heaven. Acts 2:34 says, David is not ascended into heaven. Well, then, where are they? They are sleeping and till the kingdom of God and they will awaken! John be, have you heard of something called? Quantum Crystal frequency imprinting. "Yes something akin to it"...Like Share & SubscribeFair Use Copywrite-all materials contained in this video are for non-profit public education purposes only