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Three Quarters of All Restaurants Could Close
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111 views • August 21, 2021
I am back in San Diego, CA. I just returned to the Gaslamp District. The restaurant industry is completely decimated right now. They’re a huge supply chain problems and inflation on every single aspect of the restaurant. And the worst part is they can’t get a good staff. #Restaurants #SupplyChain #Inflation #iAllegedly #UnpaidRent
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Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.latimes.com/food/story/2020-09-16/restaurant-rent-los-angeles-covid%3f_amp=true
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.sacbee.com/food-drink/restaurants/article253417969.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/money.com/spending-increase-summer-2021-travel-restaurants/%3famp=true
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.grubstreet.com/amp/2021/08/nyc-restaurants-rising-prices.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2021/01/26/restaurants-bars-closed-2020-jobs-lost-how-many-have-closed-us-covid-pandemic-stimulus-unemployment/amp/
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abc7.com/amp/restaurants-coronavirus-pandemic-covid/10663697/
https://www.google.com/amp/s/ny.eater.com/platform/amp/2021/8/20/22605594/nyc-restaurant-closings-august-2021
https://www.chicagobusiness.com/restaurants/heres-how-many-chicago-restaurants-have-closed-pandemic
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Please connect with us on social media. Please like and follow us!
https://www.facebook.com/iallegedly
https://twitter.com/iallegedly
https://www.instagram.com/iallegedly
[email protected] Email
Please support your local small businesses. Onward and Upward. All the best,
Dan
iAllegedly
113551 Automation in business, AI. Retirement. millennial money, graham stephen, Closed Credit Lines, Supply Chain Broken, banking playbook, Free Rent, PUA, Monterey Bay Aquarium, moratorium, Saks Fifth Ave, Vegan Meat, National Debt, we work, Cushman and Wakefield, International monetary policy, remote workers, Trade Deficit, Jobs numbers, Credit Lines, Spirit Airlines, Inflation pressure, Hackaday, Bluetooth Tools, Bank of England, Banks Closing, Credit Lines Closing, U.K.’s consumer price index, European Business, Germany, S&P 500, inflation indicators, John Williams, Peter Schiff, Homeless Cleanup, Unhoused, Eric Garcetti, Venice Beach, Forbearance Ending, Decimated Economy, Shrinkflation, Mark Cuban, Grant Cardone, Retail Destroyed, Anaheim Packing House, Closed Restaurants, Homeless, LA Sheriff, Tesla, Cryptos Boomtown coming, Bitcoin Wallet, Economic Collapse, Rich Areas, Real Estate Collapse, Restaurant closures, German in Venice, Shrinkflation. Jobs number, 4th Stimulus Check, nightmare economy, Prepping, Silver, New Crypto Coin, Tax plan, PUA, Lost Wages, Unclaimed property and cash, Orange County musk, crypto disastrous The California economy, Jeremiah Babe, 1%. rich, one percenters, The economy is booming, Lumber prices go sky high, Retail Disaster, JB, Stocks inflated, Crypto Crash, SBA EIDL Loan increase, PPP Loan. PPP out of money, , Plus Up Payments, Final batch of stimulus checks, EIP Card, Missing Stimulus checks,, New PPP Loan application,, eidl, eidl grant, eidl loan, new grant programs in my county. financial advisor, financial consultant, financial advisor near me, planner, financial consultant, certified financial planner, equitable advisors, Dave Ramsey, San Juan Capistrano,
We have a Patreon Channel. Now you can support the channel, get access to exclusive content and get me to consult for your business. Please check it out.
https://www.patreon.com/iAllegedly
Please join our email list. We will send you news and updates to the channel.
https://bit.ly/2Y21C19
Get 1 free stock for opening a Webull account. You can get one free stock for opening the the account and 1 more if you deposit $10. into the account. Share with us what you get.
https://act.webull.com/kol-us/share.html?hl=en&;inviteCode=SiEl7BD4YUqK
Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.latimes.com/food/story/2020-09-16/restaurant-rent-los-angeles-covid%3f_amp=true
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.sacbee.com/food-drink/restaurants/article253417969.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/money.com/spending-increase-summer-2021-travel-restaurants/%3famp=true
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.grubstreet.com/amp/2021/08/nyc-restaurants-rising-prices.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2021/01/26/restaurants-bars-closed-2020-jobs-lost-how-many-have-closed-us-covid-pandemic-stimulus-unemployment/amp/
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abc7.com/amp/restaurants-coronavirus-pandemic-covid/10663697/
https://www.google.com/amp/s/ny.eater.com/platform/amp/2021/8/20/22605594/nyc-restaurant-closings-august-2021
https://www.chicagobusiness.com/restaurants/heres-how-many-chicago-restaurants-have-closed-pandemic
Start your email program with Constant Contact for free and save 30% on your email marketing.
https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=medtechdirectory
Please connect with us on social media. Please like and follow us!
https://www.facebook.com/iallegedly
https://twitter.com/iallegedly
https://www.instagram.com/iallegedly
[email protected] Email
Please support your local small businesses. Onward and Upward. All the best,
Dan
iAllegedly
113551 Automation in business, AI. Retirement. millennial money, graham stephen, Closed Credit Lines, Supply Chain Broken, banking playbook, Free Rent, PUA, Monterey Bay Aquarium, moratorium, Saks Fifth Ave, Vegan Meat, National Debt, we work, Cushman and Wakefield, International monetary policy, remote workers, Trade Deficit, Jobs numbers, Credit Lines, Spirit Airlines, Inflation pressure, Hackaday, Bluetooth Tools, Bank of England, Banks Closing, Credit Lines Closing, U.K.’s consumer price index, European Business, Germany, S&P 500, inflation indicators, John Williams, Peter Schiff, Homeless Cleanup, Unhoused, Eric Garcetti, Venice Beach, Forbearance Ending, Decimated Economy, Shrinkflation, Mark Cuban, Grant Cardone, Retail Destroyed, Anaheim Packing House, Closed Restaurants, Homeless, LA Sheriff, Tesla, Cryptos Boomtown coming, Bitcoin Wallet, Economic Collapse, Rich Areas, Real Estate Collapse, Restaurant closures, German in Venice, Shrinkflation. Jobs number, 4th Stimulus Check, nightmare economy, Prepping, Silver, New Crypto Coin, Tax plan, PUA, Lost Wages, Unclaimed property and cash, Orange County musk, crypto disastrous The California economy, Jeremiah Babe, 1%. rich, one percenters, The economy is booming, Lumber prices go sky high, Retail Disaster, JB, Stocks inflated, Crypto Crash, SBA EIDL Loan increase, PPP Loan. PPP out of money, , Plus Up Payments, Final batch of stimulus checks, EIP Card, Missing Stimulus checks,, New PPP Loan application,, eidl, eidl grant, eidl loan, new grant programs in my county. financial advisor, financial consultant, financial advisor near me, planner, financial consultant, certified financial planner, equitable advisors, Dave Ramsey, San Juan Capistrano,
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