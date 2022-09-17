How to make amazing banana Bread, Easy banana bread recipe, the easy way. Pro or beginner, this will satisfy your need for the perfect banana bread!!!!! Other amazing recipes, check them out ! https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4... This is a very easy banana bread recipe that anyone cand make, beginner baker? beginner in the kitchen or a chef that wants to be amazed by a great, amazing recipe! This banana bread recipe is the best how to make amazing banana bread recipes out there, it is truly an easy banana bread recipe that you will love. See how to make the best banana bread. Month after month, this banana bread recipe is the most viewed. Elyssa's recipe is absolutely amazing banana bread! And why not? This banana-banana bread is always super moist and has amazing banana flavor. Try it! The very best Banana Bread is so easy to make! This is my absolute favorite recipe for using up overripe bananas, it's soft, moist, and bursting with banana flavor. Slathered with melted butter it's perfect alongside a hot cup of coffee for breakfast. So astonish your family, shock your guests with this easy banana bread recipe, and crown yourself as a feeling like a true baker knowing how to make amazing banana bread! Enjoy your amazing banana bread, with this easy banana bread recipe. :) Banana Bread Recipe: preheat oven 350* 1/2 cup butter 1 cup sugar Mix to combine then add 2 eggs 1 1/2 tsp vanilla and mix again, add 1 1/2 cups flour 1tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp salt and mix again, add 1/2 cup sour cream 3 ripe bananas mix until combined put batter in loaf pan and bake for 1 hour, remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Enjoy! #howtomakeamazingbananabread #easybananabreadrecipe #bananabreadrecipe