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Dr Roger Hodkinson speaks to New Zealand on Corona Virus , masks and vaccines
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122 views • August 26, 2021
VFF Video conference with Dr Roger Hodkinson, Pathologist and GP. Dr Hodkinson discusses his views on the Wuhan Corona Virus, vaccines and how to handle the current health challenges. He is an Associate Professor at the faculty of medicine of the University of Alberta, Canada. Also runs a company specialising in genetic testing.
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