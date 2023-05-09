Create New Account
Owen Shroyer & Steve Baldassari Talk the Biden Border Invasion & the Communist Takeover of America
Steve Baldassari Calls into Owen Shroyer Live to talk the state of America today! Topics discussed include, illegal immigration, the Souther Border, Communism, Tyranny, and much more!

One thing I wanted to mention is that at no point should we be taking anybody out of the illegal immigrant pool to fill construction jobs or any other jobs. Anytime those jobs can't be filled by American workers and need to be filled, we should be looking to the people who have applied for citizenship and are going through the legal process to enter our country, people who love America and that are truly looking for citizenship to become part of the land of opportunity.

