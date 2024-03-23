Create New Account
Μέσω την "φιλικής" Τουρκίας οι τρομοκράτες στην Ρωσία; Άραγε ποιός του έδωσα τα όπλα;
Sofanis
17 Subscribers
78 views
Published Yesterday

Έχουν τρελαθεί οι διεθνηστες με των Πούτιν και προσπαθούν να κάνουν οποιοδήποτε κακό στην Ρωσία με οποιοδήποτε τρόπο! Είναι η μοναδική χώρα η οποία είναι ελεύθερη και θέλουν να της επιβάλουν την "Δημοκρατία" ώστε να γίνει σαν το Ελλαδιστάν... Δηλαδή μια αποικία με μαριονέτες πρωθυπουργούς...

Keywords
russiaenglandbidenputingermanygreeceturkeyerdogandeutschlandmitsotakisrussland

