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Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Avoiding Statin Drugs 06/20/22
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InfoHealth News
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Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Avoiding Statin Drugs 06/20/22

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#youngevity #health #drwallach 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0

Air Date: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the cost of healthcare. Outlining the annual cost of treating various disease states. Stating that each year Americans spend $109 billion on vitamins and minerals for their pets. Contending each year spending $24 billion on kidney dialysis. Arthritis costs 626.8 billion just to treat the symptoms.

Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Cornell University. Researchers analyzed 10 varieties of onion and shallots. Finding that Western Yellow, pungent yellow, Northern Red and shallot varieties of onions have the highest levels of cancer fighting compounds. Loaded with antioxidants and phytochemicals that protect against cancer.

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Alan has heart vessel blockage and wants to avoid statin drugs.

Barbara has peripheral neuropathies and lower back pain.

Madrew has a friend diagnosed with uterine fibroids.

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Jay has questions concerning a boil he has on his arm.






Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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