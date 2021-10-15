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Tom Glass for Texas Constitutional Enforcement in Favor of Vax Mandate Prohibition in Texas
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21 views • October 15, 2021
Tom Glass testimony to Texas Senate Affairs Committee on behalf of Texas Constitutional Enforcement for SB 51 and prohibition of vaccine mandates in Texas. October 14, 2021
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