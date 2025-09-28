CV19: The greatest crime in modern history

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Japanese data is truly shocking. From a set of 21 million vaccination records, experts led by Prof. Murakami concluded over 600 000 people were killed by the Covid shots. With deaths peaking 90-120 days post shot they went undetected by doctors and allowed health officials to hide the carnage!!