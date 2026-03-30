Lyme Disease: What the Science Actually Shows with Dr. Sam Bailey

What if the story behind Lyme disease isn’t as straightforward as we’ve been told?

I'm sitting down with Dr. Sam Bailey, medically trained physician, researcher, and co-author of Virus Mania, to explore one of the most debated diagnoses in modern medicine.

Instead of accepting assumptions, this conversation looks closely at the scientific foundations behind Lyme disease, testing, and the narratives many people never think to question.

We explore:

• The history behind the Lyme disease diagnosis

• How Lyme disease testing actually works

• The difference between correlation and causation in medical science

• Why antibody testing may not mean what many believe it means

• The psychological impact of receiving a diagnosis

• The terrain perspective on chronic illness

Dr. Bailey also shares why many people feel trapped by medical labels and how shifting the focus from pathogens to terrain, environment, and lifestyle can open the door to deeper healing.

If you’ve ever been diagnosed with Lyme disease, struggle with unexplained symptoms, or want to understand health beyond the conventional narrative, this episode will challenge you to think differently.

Because sometimes the most important step toward healing is asking better questions.

🎧 Check out Dr. Sam Bailey's Lyme Disease Articles.

✴️ Connect with Dr. Bailey on Instagram, YouTube, or Substack

📖 Grab her books HERE.

🔥 Own Your Wellness Revolution 🔥

Ready to ditch the status quo and reclaim your health? Here’s how to start:

🗓️ Snag a FREE 30-Minute Strategy Call Book your one-on-one with Autumn and map out your path to a stronger, freer you.

🌀 Shop Smarter, Live Cleaner Check out the 'Know Better | Do Better' Amazon Storefront for handpicked gear to fuel your healthy rebellion.

🛒 Grab the FREE Clean Swap Guide Download now and swap out the junk for healthier alternatives—no excuses.

📧 Join the 'Know Better | Do Better' Newsletter for exclusive guest drops, insider tips, and subscriber-only fire—hit subscribe!

🌟 Link Up with Autumn Stay in the loop and join the tribe:



