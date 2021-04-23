SOULED OUT - Season 6 Finale - THIRTEEN TEACHERS (Part 1)

It’s that time once again — to end another amazing season of the Souled Out Podcast. Wow does time ever fly these days!We like to do something out of the ordinary for our season finales — so here you have it!As we close out our sixth season of the Souled Out Podcast -- we reflect on all of the great folks who have dedicated their own lives to awakening humanity by adding to the cultural conversation in such a way -- so that those who have chosen to see with their minds and listen with their hearts could become empowered through knowledge and ultimately become engaged in the human experience.This is a tribute to thirteen (there are so many more though) teachers that have positively effected Jo Bradley throughout his life and who will always shine as a beacon of light in this strange world.Warning! Not all of these folks are beloved by all nor are they all infallible in their understandings. They are inspirational to Jo Bradley nonetheless for reasons you may not be aware of.Enjoy!SOMTV presents…“Thirteen Teachers” [Part 1 of 2]#13) 19:26 - President Donald J. Trump#12) 36:03 - Joe Rogan#11) 48:09 - Kerry Cassidy#10) 59:40 - Milton William Cooper#9) 1:12:43 - Phil Schneider#8) 1:29:12 - Alan Watts#7) 1:45:14 - Alex JonesS O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!