Here's What's Next For The Gold Market | LIVE w/ Andy Schectman

There are seismic shifts occurring the economy and financial system. Amid all this, what's next for the gold market? Get your questions answered LIVE by Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.