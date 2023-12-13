Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here's What's Next For The Gold Market | LIVE w/ Andy Schectman
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
201 Subscribers
63 views
Published 13 hours ago

There are seismic shifts occurring the economy and financial system. Amid all this, what's next for the gold market? Get your questions answered LIVE by Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals.

Keywords
economygoldsilverhyperinflationinflationquantitative easingqtdeflationqebanking crisisandy schectmanfed pivotcredit crunchliquidity crunchcrashing demand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket