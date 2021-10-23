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Gen 7:1 And the LORD said unto Noah ~ Thee Have I SEEN Righteous
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20 views • October 23, 2021
Genesis 7:1 And the LORD said unto Noah, Come thou and All Thy House into The Ark; For Thee Have I Seen Righteous Before Me in This Generation. NOT as The False witness Rg Stair had Proclaimed in His 1998 Gathering That God DEEMED us Righteous. Wow ~ That would mean No Repentance of Sin would be Needed.
1 John 3:7 Little children, let No Man Deceive You { like Rg Stair }: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.
1 John 2:29 If ye know that he is righteous, ye know that every one that doeth righteousness is born of him.
Psalms 15:1 LORD, who shall abide in thy tabernacle? who shall dwell in thy holy hill? 2 He that walketh uprightly, and worketh righteousness, and speaketh the truth in his heart.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
1 John 3:7 Little children, let No Man Deceive You { like Rg Stair }: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.
1 John 2:29 If ye know that he is righteous, ye know that every one that doeth righteousness is born of him.
Psalms 15:1 LORD, who shall abide in thy tabernacle? who shall dwell in thy holy hill? 2 He that walketh uprightly, and worketh righteousness, and speaketh the truth in his heart.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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