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Should Circumcision be Banned?
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57 views • November 19, 2020
Genital mutilation is done on restrained defenseless babies that can not give consent about their future body preference.
Circumcision is an informed adult decision for a plastic surgery for his or her own body only.
Male genital mutilation is equal to FGM.
Circumcision is an informed adult decision for a plastic surgery for his or her own body only.
Male genital mutilation is equal to FGM.
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