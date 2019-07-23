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Epstein's Hierarchy of Elite Evil
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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79 views • July 23, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/07/23/epsteins-hierchy-of-elite-evil]

Laurie Alexander of The Underground Resistance Network joins us in this emergency transmission to talk about the confusions surrounding Epstein, and why he's back in the news again. Many are unsure as to why Jeffery Epstein was arrested, and that still remains to be seen, but during this dervish of devilishness, we've been able to siphon the understanding their occult operations. Laurie did the due-diligence and broke down that our perception of the arrest is the issue; it's not about Epstein, it's about who and what's going on.

Prior to Epstein's re-arrest, Keith Rainere, the creator of the infamous sex cult, NXIVM, was arrested. However, as those revelations came to light, they were quickly swept under the torrent of news followed by Epstein's arrest, but again, why? After setting the foundation for the compliant evil that the elite are involved in, Laurie and myself delve into the hierarchical structure of organized human trafficking.

Without going into much detail, Laurie breaks down the levels of involvement and how deep it ranges. From talking about Satanic Ritual Abuse, to Bloodlines Of The Illuminati, to The Lolita Express, this is an episode chock full of information that isn't for the lighthearted. Strap yourselves in because we're peering into the mind of evil with this episode.

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