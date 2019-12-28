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EVENTS AND FESTIVALS IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
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3 views • December 28, 2019
A warm Welcome to our Online Church. The home of Calvary Chapel Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world. Our city is known to be the sports capital of Australia and here you will see some of the important events and festivals happen during the year in Melbourne Australia. We hope you will enjoy this video and God bless you!
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