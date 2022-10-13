Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saving lives by supplying weapons? Germany at war against Russia | 12-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23862
40 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published a month ago |

The war in Ukraine continues, and Germany is supplying weapons to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Baerbock claims that arms deliveries from Germany would help to "save human lives". But the reality is different!

👉 https://kla.tv/23862


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Waffen für die Ukraine:

www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/ukraine-krieg-deutschland-liefert-raketenwerfer-und-gepanzerte-fahrzeuge-a-3041e16c-e9e5-4404-8a2d-f2b57cc43b30


Zu Waffenlieferungen von Deutschland und anderen Ländern an die Ukraine:

https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/deutschland-waffenlieferung-ukraine-krieg-russland-100.html

https://www.rnd.de/politik/ukraine-krieg-diese-waffen-hat-deutschland-schon-geliefert-kiew-fordert-panzer-GLN7BRMLI4MNCJREX3UCRSRL74.html

https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/ukraine-waffen-100.html

https://www.dw.com/de/wer-liefert-welche-waffen-an-die-ukraine/a-60744954

https://www.dw.com/de/westliche-waffen-für-die-ukraine-wie-kommen-sie-dorthin/a-60984843

https://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2022-03/waffenlieferungen-ukraine-europaeische-union-genehmigen-krieg-russland?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com


Zur Frage der US-finanzierten Biolabore in der Ukraine:

https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/veroeffentlichte-dokumente-hat-kiew-einen-biowaffenangriff-auf-donbass-vorbereitet/


https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/das-russische-aussenministerium-ueber-die-aktivitaeten-des-pentagon-in-der-ukraine/


https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/russisches-verteidigungsministerium-warnt-nato-und-meldet-hinweise-auf-biowaffen-in-der-ukraine/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-_3o9NGDJ0

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

https://octagon.media/vojna/specoperaciya_rf_sovpala_s_zapuskom_voennyx_laboratorij_ssha_na_ukraine.html


Brief von Albert Pike an Mazzini:

http://liebezurwahrheit.info/images/stories/pdf/pike%20an%20mazzini.pdf

Keywords
russiaukrainegermanyconflictcrisisprofit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket