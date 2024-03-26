Former “Vaccine Bully”, Board-Certified Paediatrician Now Claims Unvaccinated Children Are Healthiest | Dr. Bob Zajac | 2017

Former “Vaccine Bully”, Board-Certified Paediatrician Now Claims Unvaccinated Children Are Healthiest | December 2017



Dr. Bob Zajac is a board-certified pediatrician with additional expertise in asthma/allergy care, developmental/behavioral pediatric care, and natural/holistic care. He received his degree in Child Development, and pursued an additional four years of training in a PhD program (Early Childhood Special Education), followed by his medical degree (MD – University of Minnesota – 2000) and residency training (pediatrics – 2000-2003). Prior to starting New Kingdom Pediatrics, Dr. Bob completed his masters of business degree (MBA, Crown College, 2011-2013).







Dr. Zajac and his wife Julie have been married for over 25 years and have 8 children.





In terms of education and experience, no one can criticize Dr. Zajac as being “uniformed” when it comes to children’s health.





Dr. Zajac starts out in this interview by explaining medical doctors do NOT receive a lot of training in vaccines, so he had to spend years researching vaccines independently. He began his research after seeing some of his patients get injured from vaccines.





During the first two years of his practice, Dr. Zajac explains he saw a “separation” among his patient population.





‘There were patients who were seeing the local chiropractor who were healthier than my other patients, and they were doing some other things for their health other than just taking medication for whatever condition they might have.





They also had a lower vaccine uptake, and they were healthy. And that was really hard for me to recognize.





My partially unvaccinated patients, and none of us liked them, quite honestly, back then they were going against their medical doctor’s advice. And with the ego that I had, it was really hard to swallow.





It took me a couple of years to start learning about vaccines.





And the moment I started reading research about vaccines, it changed my life forever.’





Dr. Zajac admits that he used to be a “vaccine bully,” because his clinic needed to achieve certain vaccine rates. But his attitude changed as he had to start making decisions about vaccines for his own children, and his own clinical practice had shown that the rates of vaccine injuries were not what the CDC and drug companies were claiming, such as “one in a million,” but more like one out of 100 were being hospitalized from vaccine injuries.







How A Board-Certified Pediatrician Changed His Views On Vaccines...





Then in 2007 or 2008 an important medical discovery was made in his practice:





‘I experienced my first regression to autism in one of my patients.





Now, you’ve all heard the same story, that they were born with autism and the doctor just didn’t know that they had autism…. No, that’s not true.





My background is in child development. I was working with kids with special needs. I had a perfectly normal child in my practice until they received the 12 month vaccines.





When I walked into the room at the 17 month visit, I literally saw a child I had never met before. I thought I had walked into the wrong room. I stepped out to make sure I was in the right room. I did not recognize this child. He had regressed into autism, one the saddest cases I have ever seen.





That’s when I started reading about vaccines.’





Then another medical event really opened up his eyes regarding vaccines:





‘A few years later we had a patient die after his shots – they called it a SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) death, at 2 in the afternoon, a few hours after his vaccines.’





He recalls a conversation he had that day:





‘The coroner asked the E.R. doctor, “Do you think this is related to the vaccines the child had earlier today?”





And the doctor said, “No, it wouldn’t have been the vaccines,” implying of course that vaccines are perfectly safe.’





@ 5:17 -





‘I also want to humble myself before you. I read about an hour a day, about vaccines and I work with mums in my practice that read ten hours a day. They know more than I do and that’s amazing and to all the medical doctors who are watching this, I am sure they know more than you do. There are a handful of doctors in this country who know as much as these mums do because, once your child is injured by vaccines, you’ll never stop researching it.’









Children With No Vaccines Are Healthiest?





Dr. Zajac then discusses the range of children in his practice, their vaccine status, and their health:





‘Doing this for 15 years now, I will share with you that the vaccinated kids are the sickest, the partially vaccinated kids are not as sick, and the unvaccinated kids are the healthiest.’





