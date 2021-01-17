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Water Meditation in Vietnam
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20 views • January 17, 2021
This beautiful refreshing water meditation is a simple video to help you find your inner power, your inner poise and your life flow. The water and its original sound recorded near a waterfall in southern Vietnam brings you back to yourself, a master tool in each Feng Shui approach.
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