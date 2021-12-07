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Omicron variant came at a convenient time
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481 views • December 07, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have some interesting information to share showing that this omicron variant was planned in advance
Here is link to interesting article
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/10/10/vaccine-passports-are-definitely-coming-to-the-uk-by-mid-december-2021/
Also check out this video from Hugo talks
https://hugotalks.com/2021/10/10/govt-uk-says-passports-by-mid-december-2021-hugo-talks-lockdown/comment-page-1/amp/
Dr Michael Yeadon about variants
https://www.brighteon.com/e1caeb15-7d67-4ba0-9af9-02e8df3d7f98
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
Here is link to interesting article
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/10/10/vaccine-passports-are-definitely-coming-to-the-uk-by-mid-december-2021/
Also check out this video from Hugo talks
https://hugotalks.com/2021/10/10/govt-uk-says-passports-by-mid-december-2021-hugo-talks-lockdown/comment-page-1/amp/
Dr Michael Yeadon about variants
https://www.brighteon.com/e1caeb15-7d67-4ba0-9af9-02e8df3d7f98
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
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