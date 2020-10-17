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FLASHBACK NEWS FROM SEPTEMBER 2019 #UKreinging’Em: Part 2- US/Ukraine Treaty on Corruption #GOTCHA
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FLASHBACK NEWS FROM SEPTEMBER 2019: RELEVANT NEWS FROM 2019
You Are Free TV
89.3K subscribers
9/26: The USA signed a Treaty with Ukraine in 1998, under Bill Clinton, the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS, which compels President Trump, President Zelensky, AG Barr and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine to investigate criminal activity occurring within the two countries.
Here is the Treaty in its entirety, it outlines, that the AG of the USA and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine are empowered to investigate crimes in both countries:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch PART 1, the 30 minute YAFTV video exposing Deep State Ukraine corruption:
https://youtu.be/4r6lzNDY2fw
The Zelensky/Trump Transcript from July 25:
https://www.scribd.com/document/42740...
Please rent this amazing documentary on what really happened with the Obama Administration in Ukraine:
http://ukraineonfire.com/
PLEASE read the AT article regarding Victor Shokin, the Ukraine Prosecutor General removed through bribery leveraging $1.4 billion in USaid by Joe Biden when he was planning to interrogate all members of the board of Burisma Holdings:
https://www.americanthinker.com/artic...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/ Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
You Are Free TV
89.3K subscribers
9/26: The USA signed a Treaty with Ukraine in 1998, under Bill Clinton, the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS, which compels President Trump, President Zelensky, AG Barr and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine to investigate criminal activity occurring within the two countries.
Here is the Treaty in its entirety, it outlines, that the AG of the USA and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine are empowered to investigate crimes in both countries:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch PART 1, the 30 minute YAFTV video exposing Deep State Ukraine corruption:
https://youtu.be/4r6lzNDY2fw
The Zelensky/Trump Transcript from July 25:
https://www.scribd.com/document/42740...
Please rent this amazing documentary on what really happened with the Obama Administration in Ukraine:
http://ukraineonfire.com/
PLEASE read the AT article regarding Victor Shokin, the Ukraine Prosecutor General removed through bribery leveraging $1.4 billion in USaid by Joe Biden when he was planning to interrogate all members of the board of Burisma Holdings:
https://www.americanthinker.com/artic...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/ Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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