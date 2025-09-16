**Savannah DeMelo Medical Incident Summary**

**Date:** September 14, 2025

**Location:** Lumen Field, Seattle

**Teams Involved:** Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (NWSL)

### 📰 **Incident Overview**

- **Event:** Savannah DeMelo (27), midfielder for Racing Louisville FC and USWNT, experienced a medical emergency and collapsed on the field during the match.

- **Timing:** Occurred approximately two minutes into the game.

- **Response:** Teammates, referees, and medical staff immediately attended to her. The match was subsequently abandoned.

- **Condition:** DeMelo was transported to a nearby hospital. The NWSL confirmed she was **"stable and alert"** following the incident.

---

### 🔗 **Related Media & Sources**

1. **Video Coverage:**

- [YouTube: Incident footage](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=LXQVPt-rtmY)

- [Dailymotion: Collapse moment](https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x9qksw8)

2. **Official Statements:**

- NWSL X (Twitter) Update: [Statement link](https://x.com/NWSL/status/1967407875468489144)

3. **News Articles:**

- BBC, Reuters, and PEOPLEDOTcom covered the incident, emphasizing DeMelo’s stability post-emergency.

---

### 📅 **Historical Context (Unrelated but Attached)**

- **2021 USWNT Australia Tour:**

- The USWNT was scheduled to play in Australia in November 2021, with vaccination mandated for all travelers due to Australian government policy.

- Source: [Equalizer Soccer](https://equalizersoccerDOTcom/2021/11/03/uswnt-play-in-australia-twice-november-vaccination-required-players-source/)

---

### 🏥 **Current Status (as of Sept. 15, 2025)**

- DeMelo remains under medical care but is reported as **stable and conscious**.

- No further details on the cause of the collapse have been disclosed at this time.

----------

