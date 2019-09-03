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The Right-to-Left Crossing Target - Sporting Clays Tip
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4 views • September 03, 2019
Gil Ash of OSP Shooting Schools reveals an important concept for shotgun shooters. That is, when shooting a right-to-left crosser a right-handed shooter must look across the shotgun barrel to see the target. The same concept applies to left-handed shooters when shooting a left-to-right crosser. Gil stresses that, "In order to shoot crossers consistently you have to get used to looking at the bird across the barrel." (NSSF Video)
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