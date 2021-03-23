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Evidence of UFOs To Be Revealed By US Bill
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70 views • March 23, 2021
By HADASSAH BRENNER MARCH 21, 2021 17:54
Former DNI John Ratcliffe explained that such "sightings" are "talking about objects... that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain."
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/evidence-of-ufos-to-be-revealed-by-national-intelligence-in-2021-us-bill-662694
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Former DNI John Ratcliffe explained that such "sightings" are "talking about objects... that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain."
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/evidence-of-ufos-to-be-revealed-by-national-intelligence-in-2021-us-bill-662694
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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