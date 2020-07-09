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Here Is Your Redpill - Question Everything | Jeremy Elliot Monologue via IG @TheIconicPodcast
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89 views • July 09, 2020
Here Is Your Redpill - Question Everything | Jeremy Elliot Monologue via IG @TheIconicPodcast
https://www.instagram.com/theiconicpo...
Original Link:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCSxqDAJ...
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Yes, there is content there that I do not post here including my references, thoughts, ideas and other documentaries.
The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
The first phase of The Great Awakening is heightened awareness of the Deep State – the interlocking governmental entities that operate outside the law to expand their own power. Elections and popular opinion don’t impact the ability of the Deep State to enforce its agenda.
The second phase of The Great Awakening investigates the Deep State’s alliance with other powerful sectors: the media, Hollywood, charities and non-profits, public schools and universities, religious organizations, medical, scientific and financial institutions, and multinational corporations. This phase can be painful, as you discover that “those you trust the most” (in Q’s phrase) are deceiving you. Beloved celebrities, religious leaders, doctors, educators, innovators, and do-gooders are all in on the hoax.
The third phase of The Great Awakening is perhaps the most painful of all. The people who rule us are not merely amoral creatures who view us as collateral damage in their drive for money and power. It’s scarier than that. The potentates we serve are actively trying to harm us. That’s their goal. We’re under coordinated attack.
Dark To Light: Q tells us that what our rulers fear the most is exposure. Bringing their crimes out of protected darkness into the light of public scrutiny destroys their power to deceive. And as their power fades, the darkness of our divided, violent world will yield to the light of freedom, cooperation, and peace.
Where We Go One We Go All (WWG1WGA): Q’s most famous phrase expresses the worldwide egalitarian nature of the movement. Every country is suffering from the system’s oppression, and the whole world will benefit from a rebirth of freedom. In this unique movement, anonymous citizens work in collaboration with the highest-ranking military leaders and the president, and everyone’s contributions are valued. When commenters on the board have thanked Q for his service, Q has replied that no one is above and no one is below. “We work for you.”
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i...
I am a Disruptive Journalist. I am here to Uncover Truth and Help Spread the Message That the World As We Know It, Is Not As It Seems.
More To Come...
Follow Me On
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QPatriotX/
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Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32577447
#Qanon #Qanonposts #QPatriot
https://www.instagram.com/theiconicpo...
Original Link:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCSxqDAJ...
💊💊🔽🔽🔽
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Buy Crypto and Get $10 Free After Signup and 1st Transaction:
🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽
https://www.coinbase.com/join/reid_ji4
10% Off Use Coupon Code - redpillyoutube at checkout - www.redpillproject.online/shop
John B. Wells - Ark To Midnight - https://arkmidnight.com/
TikTok - RedpillProject
Mindset Coaching - www.mindsetcoaching.online
Backup YOUTUBE Channel - Subscribe Here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZOg...
Buy Crypto and Get $10 Free After Signup and 1st Transaction:
🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽
https://www.coinbase.com/join/reid_ji4
Sign Up With Crypto.Com and Get Free $50 After Staking $50 in MCO
🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽
https://platinum.crypto.com/r/z2vrez3gcz
Visit Our Sponsors:🙏🙏🙏
HERO Soap Company (Veteran Owned and Veteran Supporting)
Sud-scribe for 20% off!
https://herosoapcompany.com/discount/...
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💊💊💊💊💊💊💊💊💊💊💊
Redpill Project: http://www.redpillproject.online
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Follow Me On
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Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/qpatriotx
Venmo: www.venmo.com/RedPillProject
Support GEN. MIKE FLYNN - mikeflynndefensefund.org
Follow: https://twitter.com/GenFlynn
💵 💴 💶 💷 💵 💴 💶 💷
Support Me With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
LTC: MScwe8k9ZFfdAH1YXSbB1vnEqDGkkYeQmE
Yes, there is content there that I do not post here including my references, thoughts, ideas and other documentaries.
The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
The first phase of The Great Awakening is heightened awareness of the Deep State – the interlocking governmental entities that operate outside the law to expand their own power. Elections and popular opinion don’t impact the ability of the Deep State to enforce its agenda.
The second phase of The Great Awakening investigates the Deep State’s alliance with other powerful sectors: the media, Hollywood, charities and non-profits, public schools and universities, religious organizations, medical, scientific and financial institutions, and multinational corporations. This phase can be painful, as you discover that “those you trust the most” (in Q’s phrase) are deceiving you. Beloved celebrities, religious leaders, doctors, educators, innovators, and do-gooders are all in on the hoax.
The third phase of The Great Awakening is perhaps the most painful of all. The people who rule us are not merely amoral creatures who view us as collateral damage in their drive for money and power. It’s scarier than that. The potentates we serve are actively trying to harm us. That’s their goal. We’re under coordinated attack.
Dark To Light: Q tells us that what our rulers fear the most is exposure. Bringing their crimes out of protected darkness into the light of public scrutiny destroys their power to deceive. And as their power fades, the darkness of our divided, violent world will yield to the light of freedom, cooperation, and peace.
Where We Go One We Go All (WWG1WGA): Q’s most famous phrase expresses the worldwide egalitarian nature of the movement. Every country is suffering from the system’s oppression, and the whole world will benefit from a rebirth of freedom. In this unique movement, anonymous citizens work in collaboration with the highest-ranking military leaders and the president, and everyone’s contributions are valued. When commenters on the board have thanked Q for his service, Q has replied that no one is above and no one is below. “We work for you.”
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i...
I am a Disruptive Journalist. I am here to Uncover Truth and Help Spread the Message That the World As We Know It, Is Not As It Seems.
More To Come...
Follow Me On
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EthicalHackerXs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QPatriotX/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qpatriotx/
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32577447
#Qanon #Qanonposts #QPatriot
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