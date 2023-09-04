Hebrews 10:24-39 The Day Is Approaching Intro:

I don’t mean to harp on the end times all the time….but it is the last time. 1 John 2:18 Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time. How should we act? What should we be doing? How should we live? 2 Peter 3:11 Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness…

