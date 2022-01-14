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DO NOT GET COVID-19 VACCINE AND BOOSTERS, THEY DON'T WORK UK STUDY SAYS
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192 views • January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14,2022
Pfizer CEO has come out and told us that the vaccination you received and the booster you received after that will not protect you from getting Covid-19.
Thousands of countries doctors all over the world have said to not get the Covid-19 vaccination or the booster, that your own natural immunity protects you far more.
The WHO and European Union have both come out and stated that recurring boosters for Covid-19 is not the appropriate way to prevent the Covid-19 virus.
Fauci, the White House, the CDC and pharmaceutical officials have all come out and stated very clearly that these injections will not prevent you from getting the injection, they will only merely reduce the severity of symptoms.
And now, as thousands of doctors, and the designers of these injections have warned for years, if you get these injections, your body may never be able to protect itself from another Covid-19 variant, and quite possibly not another virus. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that even the Pfizer CEO has stated your first two boosters aren't going to protect you from the Omicron variant, that you will need a third booster. A third booster will spell certain disaster for millions more in our country and world.
42 WEEK STUDY
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
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Pfizer CEO has come out and told us that the vaccination you received and the booster you received after that will not protect you from getting Covid-19.
Thousands of countries doctors all over the world have said to not get the Covid-19 vaccination or the booster, that your own natural immunity protects you far more.
The WHO and European Union have both come out and stated that recurring boosters for Covid-19 is not the appropriate way to prevent the Covid-19 virus.
Fauci, the White House, the CDC and pharmaceutical officials have all come out and stated very clearly that these injections will not prevent you from getting the injection, they will only merely reduce the severity of symptoms.
And now, as thousands of doctors, and the designers of these injections have warned for years, if you get these injections, your body may never be able to protect itself from another Covid-19 variant, and quite possibly not another virus. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that even the Pfizer CEO has stated your first two boosters aren't going to protect you from the Omicron variant, that you will need a third booster. A third booster will spell certain disaster for millions more in our country and world.
42 WEEK STUDY
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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