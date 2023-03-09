Create New Account
War & Digital Dollars
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 9, 2023


Biden extends a National Emergency due to extraordinary threat Russia’s actions against Ukraine pose to U.S. Foreign Minister Qin Gang from China said: “there will surely be conflict and confrontation” with the U.S. In other news, global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar test with the Federal Reserve bank of New York.


00:00 - Gas/Electric Package for Church

06:51 - China Warns of Conflict with U.S.

09:25 - Israel Attacks Aleppo Airport

11:22 - CBDC’s Must be Terminated

15:25 - Programmable Dollars

19:08 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:36 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


