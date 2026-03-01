"We were at the negotiating table. They are the aggressors who do not honor any commitment" - Larijani, Iran Security Council

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We were at the negotiating table. They are the aggressors who do not honor any commitment."
Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, says Iran was ready to negotiate but the US attacked anyway. Iran's armed forces are prepared for sustained operations:
"America cannot force the Iranian nation to submit. They will leave disgraced."