Stealing a Nation

How the UK & the US Stole Diego Garcia Island, booting the local inhabitants out and dumping them, without cash or any means of support, on the island of Mauritius.

John Pilger presents this incredible documentary, exposing the cruelty and inhumane treatment of innocent islanders and all of this so that the military could maintain its various wars around the world.

A documentary by John Pilger

