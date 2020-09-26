© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PEOPLE ARE OBLIVIOUS TO WHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
289 views • September 26, 2020
MIKE ADAMS (aka Health Food Ranger) is the CEO of BRIGHTEON and he runs his websites Natural News and Health Ranger Store. Mike is very awake, but even he is not yet aware of true politics and the fact President Trump is part of the New World Order working for the Communist Zionists. Trump is playing his part to keep the Patriots at bay by having them STAND DOWN and telling them to TRUST THE PLAN. Trump is the one that did not blow the whistle on the False Flag HOAX Event called the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. Trump is the one that signed the bill ordering all the vaccinations consisting of enough for 2 to 3 shots for every man, woman, and child in America. Trump is the one that has been allowing MANDATORY DANGEROUS FACE MASKS, MANDATORY LOCKDOWNS and MANDATORY BUSINESS CLOSURES to wreck the economy. Trump is a multi-billionaire in a quasi Capitalist society, so he is Well Aware everything that most world governments and politicians, including himself did and are still doing would CRASH THE ECONOMY. Trump is the one that ceremoniously gave the keys to the Whitehouse to Zionist Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump is the one that deployed the military in advance of the BLM and ANTIFA Riots for the purpose of administering mandatory vaccinations. AND ON AND ON. Yes, a New World Order takeover is right around the corner, but the Republicans and Democrats are in bed together. Both Fake Political Parties are working for the same bosses. Both Fake Political Parties are working together to bring down America. Both Fake Political Parties are/will be bringing forth the New World Order agenda together. The time is now to get out of the cities, to stockpile guns, ammo, food, water, and all other types of survival equipment. The Powers That Shouldn't Be have been telling us all OVER AND OVER AGAIN that this NEW ABNORMAL called the New World Order is not going away, EVER. It is only going to get worse from this point on. I suspect the takeover will be completed by 2025, which means it most likely will be in full swing very soon. Keep following Mike, he has a lot of great knowledge. I understand why so many have "faith" in GOVERNMENT (Trump or Biden) and RELIGIONS, because they simply want to HAVE HOPE IN SOMEONE or SOMETHING OUTSIDE OF THEMSELVES. Christians and Muslims are UNCONSCIOUS. Conservatives and Liberals are UNCONSCIOUS; Republicans and Democrats are UNCONSCIOUS. The RIGHT WING and LEFT WING are two wings on the same two-headed Illuminati Phoenix Bird. It is very scary to comprehend that each family is responsible for themselves, and should not count on help from outside their family. You have been warned. The MASS SLAUGHTER OF THE (POLITICAL AND RELIGIOUS) SHEEPLE is closer than you think.
This term ORDER OUT OF CHAOS, in Latin ORDO AB CHAO, is the slogan of the 33rd degree of Freemasonry. Both political parties are controlled by the Illuminati, Zionists, Freemasons, Council on Foreign Relations, Tri-lateral Committee, Bilderberg Group, and MJ-12.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Global Reset Survival Guide - Make Adams (9 Hour Audio Book)
https://www.globalreset.news/
Health Ranger Store
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
Mike Adams at Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
This term ORDER OUT OF CHAOS, in Latin ORDO AB CHAO, is the slogan of the 33rd degree of Freemasonry. Both political parties are controlled by the Illuminati, Zionists, Freemasons, Council on Foreign Relations, Tri-lateral Committee, Bilderberg Group, and MJ-12.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Global Reset Survival Guide - Make Adams (9 Hour Audio Book)
https://www.globalreset.news/
Health Ranger Store
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
Mike Adams at Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.