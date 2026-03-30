Houthis Are About To Close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen have finally joined the war alongside Iran, and may be about to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pressure both the United States and Israel.

The group began escalating on March 27, when it announced that it was ready to intervene militarily in the American-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic under certain conditions. These conditions include if new allies join the US and Israel or if the Red Sea is used to launch attacks on Iran.

The very next day, on March 28, the Houthis took action for the first time. They announced that they had targeted “sensitive military sites” in southern Israel with a “barrage of ballistic missiles,” in support of the Islamic Republic and other “resistance fronts” in Lebanon, Iraq, and the Gaza Strip.

Sirens sound in the city Beersheba and surrounding towns in southern Israel amid the attack, with the Israeli military announcing soon after that its air defenses intercepted a single ballistic missile.

On March 29, the Houthis carried out a second attack, launching a “salvo of cruise missiles and drones” at a number of “vital and military targets” in southern Israel. The attack was coordinated with Iran, which launched at least two ballistic missiles at the same region.

The Israeli military said that one suicide drone was shot down over the Red Sea port city of Eilat, and a cruise missile was intercepted before reaching the borders of Israel.

However, it managed to intercept only one of the two Iranian missiles. The other landed in the outskirts of Eilat, close to a fuel depot.

According to Hebrew media reports, the Israeli military is now preparing a response against the Houthis, possibly in coordination with the U.S. military.

The group, undeterred by these reports, appears to be ready to escalate further. Mohammed Mansour, deputy information minister in the Houthi-run government, refused to rule out the closure of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The vital maritime chokepoint is a critical global shipping artery, responsible for roughly 10-12% of international trade and a significant portion of energy shipments between Asia and Europe.

The Houthis could certainly close the strait again. The effect will be, however, far worse than before, as the Strait of Hormuz – responsible for 20% of global energy shipments – is already closed by Iran. While Israel and the U.S. could hit the Houthis, they will not be able to reopen the Bab al-Mandab strait without a ground operation.

https://southfront.press/houthis-are-about-to-close-bab-al-mandab-strait/