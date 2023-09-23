Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing! Yemen shows massive strength in grand military parade
channel image
The Prisoner
8767 Subscribers
Shop now
97 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Yemeni Armed Forces demonstrated a massive show of strength by Ansarullah movement in a magnificent military parade that took place at Al-Saba'in Square on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the September 21 revolution. During the parade, it displays large quantities of strategic, modern and advanced weapons, which were previously used by Houthi army and will now strengthen the country.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
yemenhouthisansarullah movement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket