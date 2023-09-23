Amazing! Yemen shows massive strength in grand military parade

The Yemeni Armed Forces demonstrated a massive show of strength by Ansarullah movement in a magnificent military parade that took place at Al-Saba'in Square on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the September 21 revolution. During the parade, it displays large quantities of strategic, modern and advanced weapons, which were previously used by Houthi army and will now strengthen the country.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.