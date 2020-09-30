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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - September 29, 2020
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21 views • September 30, 2020
Sep 29, 2020
TRUNEWS
TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - September 29, 2020
-Fauci says he's concerned Dr. Atlas is giving President Trump misleading information on Covid,' on Coronavirus Ron Paul says,'This is a gimmick for submission, if you don't follow the rules you're an enemy of the state,'Tucker Carlson shows Sen. Dianne Feinstein not wearing a mask at the airport after she wrote a letter demanding a ‘Mandatory Mask Policy’ at airports, and some doctors in Tulsa, Oklahoma are suing the mayor and the health department claiming that masks block oxygen to the brain and make people pass out, and Louisiana's Attorney General meets with the fourth grader who was suspended after a virtual BB gun violation during an online school session.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ua6lCyL4qBF9/
TRUNEWS
TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - September 29, 2020
-Fauci says he's concerned Dr. Atlas is giving President Trump misleading information on Covid,' on Coronavirus Ron Paul says,'This is a gimmick for submission, if you don't follow the rules you're an enemy of the state,'Tucker Carlson shows Sen. Dianne Feinstein not wearing a mask at the airport after she wrote a letter demanding a ‘Mandatory Mask Policy’ at airports, and some doctors in Tulsa, Oklahoma are suing the mayor and the health department claiming that masks block oxygen to the brain and make people pass out, and Louisiana's Attorney General meets with the fourth grader who was suspended after a virtual BB gun violation during an online school session.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ua6lCyL4qBF9/
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