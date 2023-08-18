Stephen Bassett on the 2023 Congressional Hearing on UFOs - Part 1 of 5

In scenes that felt reminiscent of a science-fiction movie, the US Congress held a public hearing on July 26th about claims the government is covering up its knowledge of UFOs. The hearing generated huge interest in the US and around the world as it heard from three key witnesses, including David Grusch, an intelligence official who in June claimed the US has possession of “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles and bodies.



Stephen Bassett joined 34 of us on a Zoom and you can join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . Tara in southern California has co-hosted before and she joined me as co-host.

Steve has worked tirelessly for UFO Disclosure as he has been the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) since 1996, which aims to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena.

Stephen has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of formal "Disclosure" by world governments of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race and Stephen has given over 1000 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured by CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, New York Magazine, Washington Times, Chicago Tribune.

In 2013 PRG produced a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched two political initiatives in Washington, DC. One sought the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to inject the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.

This was a question and answer session that went on for four hours and we were fortunate to have such an informed personality as Stephen Bassett, joining us again.

